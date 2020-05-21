News Photo of the Day Segments 

Storm on San Lazaro St., Havana – Photo of the Day

0 Comments
Storm on San Lazaro St., Havana, Cuba.  By Kevin B. Bone (USA).  Camera: Samsung s7

 

How you can participate in the Photo of the Day

HAVANA TIMES – You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send a picture (in black and white or color), that you consider with quality to be published. Indicate where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell phone you used and a short description of it.

Send us your name and country of residence to this email address: [email protected]

 

Our Photo of the Day Grows – Here’s a New Proposal

We have a new proposal for all lovers of our Photo of the Day section.

Once a month we will select a photographer whom we have published, and you will have the possibility, if you wish, to publish in Havana Times a photographic essay or set of photos of the subject that seems best to you.

They can be horizontal and vertical, color or black and white.

If you are already interested, you can send between five and 12 photos to the same email of Photo of the Day [email protected]com

 

 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Storm on San Lazaro St., Havana, Cuba.  By Kevin B. Bone (USA).  Camera: Samsung s7

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]