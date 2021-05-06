Study Predicts “Rapid and Unstoppable” Sea Level Rise

Unless Paris Climate Goals Are Met

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A new study finds the world faces “rapid and unstoppable” sea level rise in the coming decades, unless nations meet their pledges to cut emissions under the Paris Climate Agreement.

The study in the journal Nature warns that failure to meet the Paris goals could mean a global temperature rise of 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, enough to cross a tipping point that would lead to the irreversible melting of Antarctica’s vast ice sheets. The resulting sea level rise would flood coastal communities around the globe, with a “catastrophic” 33 feet of sea level rise by 2300.

Read more news here on Havana Times.