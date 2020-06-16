Support Nicaraguan Journalist Victims of Covid-19

HAVANA TIMES – Cases of Covid-19 are spreading like wildfire in Nicaragua due to the government’s decision to downplay the pandemic and continue to pretend “normality”. Thirty reporters are among the thousands of infected.

The result has been devastating to the general population and journalists as well. In fact two radio newsmen Sergio Leon and Gustavo Bermudez died from the virus.

Two more, Alvaro Navarro and Emiliano Chamorro, had serious symptoms but were turned away from several hospitals for a lack of ICU beds.

PEN Nicaragua, in conjunction with Voces en Libertad, has set up a GoFundMe page to assist journalists who have become COVID-19 victims. Click here to make a contribution.



