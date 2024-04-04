Survivors of Tulsa Race Massacre Appeal to Oklahoma Supreme Court in Reparations Case

Photo: USA Today Network via Reuters Connect

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The last two survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre appeared at Oklahoma’s Supreme Court this week in a bid to revive their reparations lawsuit. An estimated 300 Black people were killed when a white mob burned down what was known as “Black Wall Street,” the thriving African American neighborhood of Greenwood.

Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle are now both 109. In a statement, the two women said, “We are grateful that our now-weary bodies have held on long enough to witness an America, and an Oklahoma, that provides Race Massacre survivors with the opportunity to access the legal system. … The Oklahoma Supreme Court has the power to open the doors of justice.”

