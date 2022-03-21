Temperature Records in Antarctica and Near North Pole

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Climate scientists are expressing alarm over record-shattering temperatures set near the Earth’s North and South Poles in recent days. In Antarctica, some regions soared as much as 90 degrees Fahrenheit above normal over the weekend. Meanwhile, temperatures near the North Pole reached more than 50 degrees Fahrenheit above average last week, approaching the freezing mark in areas that were still shrouded in around-the-clock winter darkness.

