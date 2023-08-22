Texas Authorities Reposition Deadly Floating Barrier in Rio Grande Ahead of Court Hearing

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Texas, a federal judge in Austin is hearing arguments today on a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department against Republican Governor Greg Abbott over Texas’s installation of buoys in the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border. The judge could issue an emergency injunction that would force Texas to remove the floating barrier within days. Texas authorities were reportedly trying to reposition the buoys ahead of today’s hearing, after Mexican officials said the barrier, aimed at blocking asylum seekers from reaching the United States, was installed on Mexico’s side of the river. Between the buoys there are circular saw blades. Dozens of asylum seekers, including children, have been severely injured. This is Democratic Congressmember Joaquin Castro during a visit to the border city of Eagle Pass earlier this month.

Rep. Joaquin Castro: “It’s incredibly dangerous, incredibly inhumane. And it’s the reason that I’ve said that it’s barbaric, because it is. You see that go all along there. People are getting stuck. There was a dead body that was stuck to this last week, reports of a child that died. If you go closer to this razor wire, there’s people’s clothing that has been stuck to the wire because they’ve gotten stuck in that wire.”

