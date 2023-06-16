Texas Governor Greg Abbott Condemned for Busing 42 Migrants to Los Angeles

Image Credit: Sarah Reingewirtz via Getty Images

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has taken credit for sending dozens of migrants to Los Angeles in a move condemned by Democrats as cruel and inhumane. It’s the latest in a series of similar moves by Republican governors in recent months. On Wednesday afternoon, a busload of 42 migrants — including eight children — arrived in Los Angeles after a 23-hour ride from McAllen, Texas, without food. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass blasted Abbott, writing in a statement, “It is abhorrent that an American elected official is using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games.” Los Angeles City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez also condemned Abbott.

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez: “He’s obviously a person who’s been elected that is not strong enough to meet the moment in his state. But that’s OK, because all these people here in Los Angeles and in California are more than capable of welcoming these folks here, because Los Angeles is a place and a city for everyone. And we’ll keep pushing for our sanctuary policies to make sure that immigrants and migrants know that they are safe here, that they are welcome here. One-point-three million immigrants make up the city of Los Angeles. They are the nervous system, the heart of the city, and we have their back.”

