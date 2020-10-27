Thai Protesters Ask Germany to Probe King’s Activity

By Democracy Now

In Thailand, protests are continuing, demanding the resignation of the prime minister, who was installed after a 2014 coup, as well as reforms to the constitution and the monarchy. Thousands marched on the German Embassy in Bangkok Monday, asking for an investigation into the king’s activities during his frequent stays in Germany. Protesters say they will take to the streets as long as needed.

Bow: “I don’t want to give up yet. I want it to end in our generation. If I give up, I wouldn’t be here. But I have joined the protest, and I will keep coming because I want change.”

