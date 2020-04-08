The Jolly Boys (Jamaica) – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is The Jolly Boys from Jamaica with the cover “Rehab” from the album “Great Expectation” (2010). Submitted by Bernt Nillson from Sweden and now living in Thailand where he has his own radio show.

Share your favorite songs with readers of Havana Times:

The only requirement is that it be a Latin American or Caribbean artist, but the musician’s country of residence is unimportant.

Include the name of the artist and his/her country of origin, track title, album name, year.

Please send your song (YouTube link), with your name and country or place of residence to this email address: [email protected]