The Weather in Havana for August 20-26

Abundant rains



By Yanet Díaz



HAVANA TIMES – Rain can be expected starting midday when some isolated storms will take place with possible electrical activity. The mostly weak winds will be from the east and northeast with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, with higher gusts in the thunderstorm areas. Humidity will remain high, with values ​​close to 95% at dusk. The high temperatures will be around 33° C (91 F) and lows around 25° C (77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30° C (86 F).



Meteorological conditions:

A tropical depression advances over the Caribbean at a speed of 37 km/h with precipitation and associated gusts of strong winds. At this time it is located southwest of Jamaica, and east of northern Honduras and Nicaragua. It has a probability of around 50% of organizing and developing into a tropical storm by Friday, when it is located on the extreme northwest of the Caribbean Sea.



On the other hand, further east in the Atlantic, a low pressure center of 1009 hPa is also advancing towards the west, presenting associated rains. As it continues to move over the Atlantic in the next two days, conditions will be favorable for its development, and the probability of a tropical storm forming remains high.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea the probability of tropical cyclone formation will remain between medium and high.



Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, August 19

Thursday August 20, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Rains



Friday August 21, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Rains



Saturday August 22, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Rains



Sunday August 23, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Rains



Monday, August 24, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Showers



Tuesday August 25, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Rains



Wednesday August 26, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy