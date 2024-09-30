“This Must Be a Wake-up Call for Climate Justice”: Hurricane Helene’s Death Toll Nears 100

Image Credit: Instagram / @nctradlines

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – “An unprecedented tragedy.” Those were the words of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper after Hurricane Helene devastated a swath of the country from Florida to Tennessee. The storm’s death toll is nearing 100 and expected to rise as search and rescue teams reach areas cut off by catastrophic flooding and landslides. Millions have lost power in what is expected to become one of the costliest hurricanes in US history.

At least 30 deaths occurred in Buncombe County, North Carolina, where the city of Asheville has been largely cut off after the Swannanoa River crested six feet above previous records, flooding entire neighborhoods. City officials in Asheville said residents may not have access to clean water for weeks after the storm severely damaged the city’s water treatment plant and piping system. Food and water are now being airlifted into Asheville since many roads leading into the area have been destroyed.

Hurricane Helene made landfall on Friday in Florida’s Big Bend as a 140 mile-per-hour Category 4 hurricane that had been fueled by abnormally warm water in the Gulf Of Mexico. On Saturday, Greenpeace posted a message on social media reading, “Hurricane Helene Must Be a Wake-up call for Climate Justice.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.