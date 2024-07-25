Thousands of Protesters Condemn US Support for Israeli Genocide Outside Netanyahu Address

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Outside the Capitol, thousands of protesters took to the streets. At least 23 people were arrested, and police deployed chemical spray on peaceful demonstrators. At one point protesters hoisted the Palestinian flag in front of Union Station and issued notice of a citizen’s arrest against Netanyahu. This is a Palestinian American protester.

Manal Yaghnam: “I’m here to raise awareness about the genocide and ethnic cleansing that’s happening in Gaza, as well as the West Bank. And I’m really hopeful that this is going to bring meaningful change to 75 years of oppression. And it’s finally making international headlines. And I want to be part of history.”

Many unionized workers also attended the protest against Netanyahu.

Daniel Vicente: “We have a moral obligation to speak out about when our products are being used for purposes that we never agreed with. The UAW is for a strong national defense for ourselves and our allies, but when weapon systems are being used for genocide, like, we have to speak out.”

This week, seven of the country’s most powerful unions, including the UAW and the SEIU, issued a joint call to the Biden administration to immediately halt all military funding to Israel.

Read more news here on Havana Times.