Thousands Protest as Extreme-Right Israeli Gov’t Presses Ahead with Attack on Judiciary

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Israel, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets, blocking roads and massing in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem as the far-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu pushes ahead on highly contested legislation that would greatly disempower Israel’s judiciary. On Saturday, an estimated quarter-million people took to the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities to protest the plan for the seventh consecutive week.

Read more news here on Havana Times