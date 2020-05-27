Thousands Protest in Ecuador Against Austerity Measures Amid Pandemic

HAVANA TIMES – In Ecuador, thousands of people took to the streets Monday in cities across the country protesting President Lenín Moreno’s public spending cuts during the pandemic.

At least 150,000 people in Ecuador are now unemployed, with unions saying low-income workers have received little or no aid, while the rich are being protected. Around 2,000 persons marched in the capital Quito.

Marches also took place in the city of Guayaquil — the epicenter of the pandemic in Ecuador.