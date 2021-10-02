Threats Silence Nicaraguan Defense Attorney Yonarqui Martinez

The well-known lawyer declares she’ll continue the work she’s been doing as defense lawyer for over 40 unjustly imprisoned government opponents.

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – In the face of constant threats of arrest, Attorney Yonarqui Martinez has publicly announced she will no longer talk about political issues. Martinez has made a name for herself defending a large number of political prisoners, among them TicToc star Kevin Monzon.

The attorney has manifested that she’ll continue with the work she’s been doing up to now, defending over 40 political prisoners.

“My work has always focused on the defense of human rights. I’ve never focused on trying to discredit anyone – not in my social networks, nor in my private WhatsApp communications. My posts have always revolved around the liberation of the political prisoners and the violations of human rights,” the attorney told the online Nicaraguan news site 100% Noticias.

She noted that the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have approved a combo of repressive laws that endanger the freedom of Nicaraguan citizens.

“Since the Cybercrimes Law was passed, we’ve also had Law 1060 (amending Nicaragua’s Criminal Processing Code) and Law 1055 (“Law for the Defense of the People’s Right to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-Determination for Peace”). Although I try to denounce the human rights violations that undeniably are occurring, in a given moment those [laws] could be used against me, and I could face legal charges,” the expert affirmed.

The attorney lamented the detention of her colleagues: Maria Oviedo, Jose Pallais and Roger Reyes, the latter a defense lawyer for incarcerated presidential hopeful Felix Maradiaga.

“This has led me to make the decision not to share with, or contact, people who post things that could compromise me. I ask them not to call me, because I need to continue my work. I continue giving legal counsel; I’m responsible for the court processes of those deprived of liberty who are political prisoners. I don’t want to be jailed myself,” she added.

“Don’t tag me”

As a way to avoid the regime’s retaliation, Yonarqui Martinez also asked her friends and the general public to abstain from tagging her in any posts that could compromise her freedom.

“I’ve tried to tell my friends and Facebook followers that if they post something regarding what we’re going through, not to tag me. Obviously, that can damage me in some way, and I want to continue working,” she reiterated.

Martinez, who is the chief defense lawyer for some of the political prisoners, stated that she “constantly” receives death threats and threats of being locked up.

Yonarqui Martinez is a daughter, plus mother and guardian of her 4 children.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times.