Trade, Tourism and Transport to Resume Gradually in Cuba

HAVANA TIMES – President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday said trade, tourism and transport would gradually resume in Cuba as the country brings Covid-19 under control, reported dpa news.

Speaking in a televised round table, Diaz-Canel said there will be two phases of de-escalation, although he did not mention specific start dates, only saying they would start “soon.”

Among the measures that will be maintained in the first phase is the mandatory use of face masks in all public places.

In the second phase, the use of masks will be required wherever there is a large number of people in a small space. People with respiratory problems will not be given access to the workplace.

Workers who are unable to return to work due to their health will receive 100 per cent of their wages, while maternity leave will also be extended.

State or private public transport will gradually start working again, but not at full passenger capacity.

Tourism, which is a strategic sector for the economy, will initially only allow national tourism.

When the borders are reopened, at an unspecified date, foreign visitors will be accommodated in the hotels located in the keys with all-inclusive offers.

Public pools will open to 30 per cent of their capacity and with a hygiene protocol and access to beaches will be limited.

The government said that in recent weeks the country has registered, on average, more recoveries from the disease than new cases. In the last 12 days, only one person has died of Covid-19, according to Health Ministry figures.

At the close of Thursday, the Cuban government reported a total of 2,219 cases, with 1,893 recovered and 84 deceased.