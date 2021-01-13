Travelers to/from USA Must Now Test COVID-Negative

By Democracy Now

Some New Year’s Eve travelers took their personal protection seriously inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport.

Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times

HAVANA TIMES – The U.S. reported a new world record for COVID-19 deaths Tuesday with 4,327 people dying around the country. Over 215,000 new cases were reported.

In an effort to speed up the rollout of vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its guidelines. They now include eligibility to anyone 65 and older, as well as those with some underlying health conditions. This is Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar: “Every vaccine dose that is sitting in a warehouse rather than going into an arm could mean one more life lost or one more hospital bed occupied.”

The CDC announced Tuesday the requirement that all international travelers to the US show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights.

In California, the superintendent of the Los Angeles school district said students must get vaccinated when it becomes possible. Otherwise, they can’t return to campus.

