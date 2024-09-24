Tropical Storm Helene Forms South of Pinar del Rio, Cuba

The projected path of Tropical Storm Helene. Graphic: National Hurricane Center

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – A depression became Tropical Storm Helene on Tuesday morning and is expected to reach hurricane strength by Wednesday as it moves on a west north-west path.

While the center of Helene is not predicted at this time to pass over Cuban territory, its proximity led the National Hurricane Center in Miami declared a tropical storm warning for Pinar del Río, Artemisa and the Isle of Youth.

Heavy rains (4 to 8 inches) and a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet on the southern coast of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth are possible.

Helene is predicted to pass over or very close to the northeast tip of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico and then strengthen to major hurricane strength over the Gulf of Mexico en route towards the Florida Panhandle and also presenting danger to the west coast of Florida where a hurricane watch is now in effect.

At 11 AM ET the center of TS Helene was located at 180 miles (295 kms) ESE of Cozumel, Mexico and 170 miles (275 kms) SSE of the western tip of Cuba. It currently packs 45 mph (7 km/h) winds and is moving on a northwest path at 12 mph (19 km/h).

We will keep you informed on the development and path of TS Helene.

