TS Ernesto Drenched Puerto Rico, Half the Island Without Power

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Half of Puerto Rico was left dark Wednesday after Tropical Storm Ernesto downed power lines and dumped more than 10 inches of rain on some parts of the island. Thousands have been left without access to running water amid soaring temperatures, with the heat index approaching 110 degrees. The for-profit company operating Puerto Rico’s grid, LUMA Energy, said it was focused on restoring power to hospitals and essential services like water and sanitation. It’s the latest in a series of power outages since Puerto Rico privatized its electrical grid in the wake of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria. Despite the persistent blackouts, Puerto Ricans pay some of the highest electricity rates in the U.S.

