Two Mexican Mayoral Candidates Killed in One Day, Less Than 2 Months Away from Elections

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, two mayoral candidates were killed Friday: Noe Ramos Ferretiz in Tamaulipas state and Alberto García in Oaxaca. Seventeen candidates have been murdered in the run-up to the June 2 election in Mexico, where drug cartels often target mayors as they seek to control local police departments and municipal authorities.

The main market for the cartels is demand in the United States.

