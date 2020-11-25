Two US Citizens Had Been Detained for Speaking Spanish

By Democracy Now

Image Credit: ACLU Montana

HAVANA TIMES – In Montana, two U.S. citizens who were apprehended by Customs and Border Protection for speaking Spanish while grocery shopping have reached a settlement in their racial profiling lawsuit against the Trump administration.

Ana Suda and Martha Hernandez were standing in line at the store when a CBP agent asked them where they were born. He demanded to see identification after hearing them speak Spanish. The two women, who were born in Texas and California, showed their valid Montana driver’s licenses. However, they were taken into custody anyway.

For many people in the United States knowing and using languages besides English, is considered unpatriotic. While learning languages is valued in the most of the world, in the USA its a different story for a segment of the population.

Read more news on Havana Times here.