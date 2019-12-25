Latin America News 

Uber Ordered to Cease Operations in Colombia

0 Comments
Colombia prohíbe a Uber

HAVANA TIMES – Colombia’s competition authority SIC on Friday ordered ride-sharing company Uber to suspend operations immediately over allegations of unfair competition, the daily El Tiempo reported.

The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce demanded that Uber immediately stop access to its ride-sharing app and stop providing rides.

The measure, which followed an earlier court ruling, plunged more than 88,000 Uber drivers in the Latin American country into uncertainty.

The SIC charges that Uber violates market regulations, thereby generating a “significant” advantage.

Uber has existed in a grey area legally in Colombia: although it is used by millions of people, the service is technically not legal.

According to Uber’s own figures cited by El Tiempo, Colombians made more than 300 million trips via Uber in the last 6 years. The company has more than 2 million users in the 12 Colombian cities in which it operates.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Foto del día

Foto del día
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Nightfall, in Santa Fe, Camajuani-Villa Clara, Cuba. By Wilder Mendez (Cuba-Canada). Camera: Sony NEX-3N.

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]