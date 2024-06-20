UK Climate Activists Spray Orange Paint at Stonehenge & Airport Housing Taylor Swift Airplane

Image Credit: Just Stop Oil

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the United Kingdom, two climate activists were arrested at a London airport this morning after they doused private jets with orange paint. Among the jets reportedly at London’s Stansted Airport during the protest was a private plane owned by pop superstar Taylor Swift. The group Just Stop Oil said in a statement, “Billionaires are not untouchable, climate breakdown will affect every single one of us.” The protest came a day after Just Stop Oil activists sprayed orange paint on the ancient megaliths of Stonehenge. The protesters are demanding the U.K. government sign a legally binding treaty to phase out all fossil fuels by 2030.

