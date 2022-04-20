UK Judge OKs Extradition of Julian Assange to US

His Wikileaks investigation revealed many US war crimes and he has been wanted ever since

Leaking war crimes is considered worse than the crimes themselves

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A British judge has ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, where he faces a 175-year sentence. The final decision on Assange’s extradition will now be made by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. Amnesty International’s Simon Crowther spoke outside the courthouse prior to today’s ruling.

Simon Crowther: “Julian Assange is being prosecuted for espionage for publishing sensitive material that was classified. And if he is extradited to the U.S. for this, all journalists around the world are going to have to look over their shoulder, because within their own jurisdiction, if they publish something that the US considers to be classified, they will face the risk of being extradited.”

