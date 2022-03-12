Ukraine’s President Calls Russia a “Terrorist State”

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his government is working to secure humanitarian corridors for civilians trapped by fighting. He said Russian forces targeted an evacuation route Thursday in southeastern Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Today they destroyed the building of the main department of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region. Right next to this building was the place where Mariupol residents were to gather for evacuation. This is outright terror, blatant terror, from experienced terrorists.”