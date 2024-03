HAVANA TIMES – Health officials in Gaza say Israeli attacks killed another 88 people over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since October 7 to over 31,200, including more than 12,300 children. The UN relief agency, UNRWA, says more children were killed in the first four months of Israel’s assault on Gaza than in all other wars over the past four years combined.

