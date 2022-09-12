UN Sec.-Gen. Tours Parts of Pakistan Devastated by Floods

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – An incredible third of Pakistan remains under water following devastating floods that have killed over 1,300 people and displaced tens of millions. During a weekend visit to Pakistan, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said he had never seen “climate carnage” on such a scale.

Secretary-General António Guterres: “Emissions are rising as people die in floods and famines. And this is insanity. This is collective suicide. From Pakistan, I am issuing a global appeal: Stop the madness; end the war with nature; invest in renewable energy now.”