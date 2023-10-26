UN Security Council Fails to Pass Resolution to End Deadly Israeli Assault on Gaza

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Two more attempts at the U.N. Security Council to halt Israel’s assault on Gaza both failed Wednesday. A U.S. resolution called for a “pause” in violence to allow for aid to be delivered; Russia and China vetoed the proposal. A competing Russian resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire also failed to pass, with the U.S. and U.K. vetoing it. Members of the Security Council are drafting a new resolution, while the 193-member U.N. General Assembly will vote Friday on a draft ceasefire resolution. There are no vetoes in the General Assembly, though resolutions are nonbinding.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., White House spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged more innocent people will be killed.

John Kirby: “This is war. It is combat. It is bloody, it is ugly, and it’s going to be messy. And innocent civilians are going to be hurt, going forward.”

