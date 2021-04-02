UN Warns Burma Headed for Civil War as Military Continues Brutal Crackdown

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A UN official is warning Burma could be headed toward civil war, and appealed to the Security Council to take action to avoid an imminent “bloodbath.”

At least 543 people have been killed, including dozens of children, in the brutal crackdown on protests following the February 1 military coup.

On Thursday, the military junta cut all wireless internet in Burma and charged deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi with violating the Official Secrets Act. A representative of the ousted civilian government said foreign military intervention was needed.

The shadow government has also called for a “revolution” to counter the military junta and said it would work on forming a unity government and drafting a new constitution. On Thursday, protesters burned copies of the 2008 military constitution on the streets of Rangoon.