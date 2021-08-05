Unfolding Global Climate Crisis Fuels Massive Fires

in Turkey, Southern Europe, California and Siberia

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In northern Lebanon, crews battled wildfires for a third straight day as the blazes spread into Syria. Elsewhere in the Mediterranean region, Turkey has been hit by its most intense fires on record, with one blaze breaching a coal-fired power plant overnight in southwestern Turkey. Large swaths of Greece and Albania face “very poor” air quality amid a searing heat wave fueled by the climate crisis, with wildfires kicking up huge quantities of fine particulate matter.

In California, the fast-growing Dixie Fire engulfed the Northern California community of Greenville overnight, leveling its downtown area.

In Russia, record wildfires in the Siberian region of Yakutia have set an all-time emissions record — equivalent to more than 500 megatons of carbon dioxide.