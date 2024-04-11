UNICEF Convoy Hit by Israeli Gunfire, Preventing Delivery of Aid to Northern Gaza

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A UNICEF aid convoy was hit by Israeli gunfire today as it attempted to deliver lifesaving supplies to children in northern Gaza. UNICEF said three rounds of gunfire hit the convoy. Israeli forces then refused to allow the aid convoy to head north even though the UNICEF trip had been authorized.

In related news, World Central Kitchen has revealed one of its aid workers was gravely injured last week in an Israeli airstrike on a mosque. The attack occurred just minutes before an Israeli drone repeatedly struck a World Central Kitchen convoy, killing seven aid workers, in an attack that sparked worldwide condemnation.

