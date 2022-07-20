US Lawmakers Arrested at Abortion Protest Outside Supreme Court

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – On Tuesday, 17 Democratic Party lawmakers were arrested outside the Supreme Court while protesting the court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Protesters: “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it? Shut it down! If we don’t get it? Shut it down! If we don’t get it? Shut it down! If we don’t get it? Shut it down! If we don’t get it? Shut it down!”

Among those arrested were Congressmembers Cori Bush of Missouri, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts. In a statement, Clark said, “The extremist Republican Party is determined to take us back in time and take away our rights. I refuse to stand on the sidelines as their rampage continues.”

