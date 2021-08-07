US Meddling Unites Iran and Nicaragua

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister visits Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a met with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada. Photo: Tehran Times

From 100 Noticias / EFE

HAVANA TIMES – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif assured this Saturday that Iran and Nicaragua will have “undoubted success” in the face of economic pressure from the US and its “unilateralism.”

In a meeting with his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada, Zarif described the ties in different areas between Tehran and Managua as “important” and called for the use of appropriate methods for the continuation of bilateral cooperation, the official website of the Ministry reported.

The two top diplomats spoke about the latest developments in bilateral ties and important issues in the Latin American region, as well as the resistance of the two countries against unilateralism and the interference in the affairs of independent nations, the Iranian Foreign Ministry website said.

Zarif also expressed gratitude for the participation of the Nicaraguan delegation led by Moncada in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisí.

Moncada highlighted the historical ties between Iran and Nicaragua and thanked Zarif for the efforts made during the last eight years to develop cooperation with Nicaragua.

