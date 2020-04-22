News 

US Nurses Read Names of Colleagues Who Died of COVID-19 at Protest

HAVANA TIMES – Outside the White House, dozens of nurses held a protest and vigil Tuesday, reading the names of 50 healthcare workers who have died after becoming infected by the coronavirus on the job.

Nurse protester: “Larrice Anderson, New Orleans, Louisiana. Divina Accad, Detroit, Michigan. John Abruzzo, Long Island, New York.”

The protest was organized by National Nurses United, which is demanding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration require adequate personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Rachel: “I would help anyone until I couldn’t, but I can’t help anyone if I’m dead or sick.”

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 9,200 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19, though the CDC admits the true rate is likely much higher.



