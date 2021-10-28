US Pushes to Extradite WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

in a London court

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In London, US lawyers are presenting their arguments against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as the Biden administration continues the push to extradite Assange to the US, where he faces up to 175 years in prison under espionage charges for publishing classified documents exposing U.S. war crimes. The US is appealing a ruling by a British Judge who blocked Assange’s extradition in January on account of his poor health and citing a possible suicide risk. The hearing comes just weeks after Yahoo News revealed the CIA had considered assassinating or kidnapping Assange.

