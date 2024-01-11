US Still Recording 1,500 COVID Deaths Each Week as Cases Surge Around the Globe

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In health news, wastewater testing shows the US is in its greatest COVID-19 surge since Omicron, making it the second-largest surge of the pandemic. Around 1,500 people in the U.S. are still dying from COVID every week. Public health experts say two of the main reasons are waning immunity and not enough people accessing treatments and vaccinations.

Rates of infection are up globally, as well. The WHO reports 10,000 COVID deaths were recorded in December, while hospitalizations increased in dozens of countries. In Spain, authorities have reissued face mask mandates in health facilities.