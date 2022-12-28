US Supreme Court Keeps Title 42 in Place for Now, Forcing Thousands to Remain Stranded at US-Mexico Border

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Supreme Court has ordered the Biden administration to continue enforcing the Trump-era Title 42 pandemic policy while it prepares to hear oral arguments by Republican-led states challenging its termination. The court will determine the policy’s fate in its next session, which begins in February. This comes after a lower court had allowed Biden officials to end the policy earlier this month. Title 42 has been used to expel over 2 million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border since March 2020, blocking them from seeking asylum. Thousands remain stranded in Mexico, often in extremely dangerous conditions.

