USA Gymnastics Will Pay Survivors of Larry Nassar Abuse

A total of US $380 million

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Survivors of the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor and serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar have reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and their insurers. The settlement comes after a five-year legal battle and will cover claims brought by hundreds of women who were sexually abused by Nassar — including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar, said on Twitter their settlement also includes survivors abused by coaches and other officials in the sport. Denhollander tweeted, “Some survivors are Olympians and elite gymnasts, and wielded their platform powerfully. Most of the over 500 represented here, are not, but showed up over and over again. We did this together. Don’t forget their voices, what they gave, and what it took.”

In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting and abusing more than 160 women and girl athletes.

