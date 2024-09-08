Venezuela: Edmundo Gonzalez Takes Exile in Spain

He won the election but Maduro refuses to accept defeat

Edmundo González Urrutia, speaking during a campaign event in La Victoria (Venezuela). EFE | Confidencial

The Spanish Foreign Minister announces that asylum is granted at the request of the PUD candidate, considered the winner of the elections.

By EFE (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – The former opposition candidate for the presidency of Venezuela, Edmundo González Urrutia, is currently traveling to Madrid on a Spanish Air Force plane, according to an announcement on the social media of Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

The head of Spanish diplomacy stated that the trip is being carried out at the request of the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) and emphasized that “the Government of Spain is committed to the political rights and physical integrity of all Venezuelans.”

Additionally, Albares confirmed in a statement that “the necessary diplomatic and material resources for his transfer” have been arranged, done at the request of the former candidate for the Venezuelan presidency in the July 28, 2024 elections.

“The Government of Spain reiterates its commitment to the political rights and physical integrity of all Venezuelans, especially political leaders,” the statement read.

Venezuela’s Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, informed on the night of Saturday, September 7, that the candidate of the largest opposition coalition left Venezuela with a safe conduct granted “in the interest of political peace and tranquility,” after spending “several days” sheltered in the Spanish Embassy, the country that granted him asylum.

Following the July 28 elections, in which the electoral body declared Maduro the winner, a political crisis erupted as the opposition claimed González had won in a landslide. This claim was supported by the publication of “83.5% of the electoral precinct tally sheets,” which, according to the PUD, were collected by poll workers and witnesses. The government claims these documents are “false,” but has provided no detailed proof of Maduro’s claim to victory.

EU Foreign Minister Calls it a “Sad Day for Democracy”

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, lamented the need for Edmundo González to request political asylum and seek protection from Spain, despite being the winner of the Venezuelan elections “by a wide margin,” according to the available records.

“Today is a sad day for democracy in Venezuela,” Borrell said in a statement on González’s exile to Spain due to “repression, political persecution, and direct threats to his safety and freedom.”

Gonzalez is traveling this Sunday on a Spanish Air Force plane to Spain, where the government will grant him political asylum.

“The political leader and presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez has had to request political asylum and seek the protection offered by Spain,” noted Borrell.

The head of European diplomacy recalled that “Edmundo Gonzalez, according to the publicly available records, would be the winning presidential candidate by a wide majority.”

