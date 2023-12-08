Venezuela Orders Oil Companies to Begin Exploring Disputed Essequibo Region

Photo: Reuters/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The United States military has launched joint flight drills with Guyana as the White House reaffirmed its “unwavering support” of Guyanese sovereignty amid mounting tensions with Venezuela over the disputed oil-rich Essequibo region.

After holding a referendum on the issue last weekend, the Venezuelan government ordered its state-owned companies to start exploring oil and mineral reserves in Essequibo, which represents roughly two-thirds of Guyana’s territory. Guyana has asked the International Court of Justice to reaffirm current borders. This is Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

President Irfaan Ali: “We will not allow our territory to be violated nor the development of our country to be stymied by this desperate threat.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Thursday regional groups should help find a peaceful resolution, adding, “We do not need war in South America.”

