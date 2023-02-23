Vladimir Putin Leads Pro-War Rally Ahead of First Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin led a massive pro-war rally Wednesday, coming just ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. An estimated 200,000 people joined the rally in Moscow’s main stadium. That’s roughly equivalent to the number of Russian soldiers estimated to have been killed or wounded in Ukraine.

This week, the head of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian Defense Ministry of “treason” for allegedly attempting to destroy Wagner by withholding ammunition and supplies. The US estimates more than 20,000 members of the Wagner Group have been injured in Ukraine, with about 9,000 killed in action.

