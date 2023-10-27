“Vote to Stop This Madness”: Palestinian U.N. Envoy Implores UNGA Members to Back Ceasefire

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – At an emergency session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, the Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, pleaded with representatives to vote in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the increased delivery of humanitarian aid.

Riyad Mansour: “Vote to stop the killing. Vote for humanitarian aid to reach those whose very survival depends on it. Vote to stop this madness.”

The U.N. General Assembly’s 193 member states are voting on the nonbinding resolution today, after the U.S. repeatedly vetoed Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

Read more news here on Havana Times