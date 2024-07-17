“Where Is the World?”: Gaza Mourns Victims as Israel Continues to Target Humanitarian Refuges

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Gaza, Israeli forces have killed at least 42 people in airstrikes on a U.N.-run school in Nuseirat and on a so-called safe area in al-Mawasi near Khan Younis. The Nuseirat attack, which killed at least 23 Palestinians, is the sixth time Israel bombed an UNRWA school in the past 10 days. This is a survivor.

Umm Hassan al-Aidi: “Where is the safety for the agency UNRWA schools? There are no more safe agency UNRWA schools, nor safe clinics, no more safe houses, no safe streets. We have been left desolate, displaced and destroyed. And here we are. What have the children done to deserve this? Where are the countries? Where are the people? Where is the world? What do we do with the wrath of mothers, children? What is their sin? What have they done?”

UNRWA, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, reports 70% of its schools in Gaza have now been bombed, and over 500 people who had taken shelter in them have been killed by Israel since October 7. Separately, UNRWA projected it will take 15 years to clear the rubble from Israel’s destruction of Gaza.

