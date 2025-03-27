Havana Weather for March 27 to April 2

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm afternoons with isolated rain in Havana

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – A weak influence of migratory high-pressure systems continues over Cuban territory, with a center located over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and an oceanic ridge extending to the Bahamas, along with a distant high-pressure center over the central Atlantic Ocean. These systems are causing weak, variable winds, with a northeastern flow along the northern coast of the capital.

Over the coming days, Havana will see partly cloudy skies with sunshine in the morning. In the afternoon, it will become partly to mostly cloudy with some isolated rain, and thunderstorms expected in the capital.

Winds will be from the northwest at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour (9 to 18 mph). Relative humidity will range from 60% to 90%. Highs will range between 29 and 31°C (84 to 88°F), and the lows at 20 and 21°C (68 to 70°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79°F).

