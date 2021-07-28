Whistleblower Daniel Hale Sentenced to 45 Months for Exposing US Drone Program

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Daniel Hale was sentenced to 45 months in prison for leaking classified information exposing the U.S. drone and targeted assassination program. Hale, a former member of the U.S. Air Force, pleaded guilty in March to one count of violating the World War I-era Espionage Act. Hale told the judge before his sentencing, “I am here because I stole something that was never mine to take — precious human life … please forgive me for taking papers instead of human lives.”

Famed NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden tweeted, “[Hale’s] crime was telling this truth: 90% of those killed by US drones are bystanders, not the intended targets. He should have been given a medal.”

