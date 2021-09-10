Whistleblower on Abuse of Migrant Children at Fort Bliss, Texas Base

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A new whistleblower complaint is denouncing the ongoing abuse faced by unaccompanied migrant children held at the Fort Bliss military base in El Paso, Texas. BuzzFeed reports children were burned after bathing in blistering water, had their blood drawn without explanation and were constantly threatened with deportation.

This is the third complaint detailing unsafe and brutal conditions at Fort Bliss, where the Biden administration set up large tents to hold thousands of unaccompanied migrant children.

Read more news here on Havana Times.