Wind & Solar Have Overtaken Coal in US Energy Production in Major Climate Milestone

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In some more hopeful climate news, environmental groups in the U.S. hailed a “major milestone” as new federal data revealed wind and solar overtook energy production from coal in the first half of the year, and the trend is likely to continue for the rest of 2024. Ben Jealous, head of the Sierra Club, said the news represents a “significant win for clean energy advocates, for ratepayers, and for people and communities across the country that simply want to breathe clean air, drink safe water, and worry less about climate disasters like floods and wildfires.”

