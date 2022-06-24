Women in USA Lose a Life or Death Right

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Shortly after 10 am (ET) this morning, in a devastating decision, the Supreme Court officially and effectively ended abortion access for people in about half of the United States.

The court’s ruling was 6-3, with Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissenting. “With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent,” they wrote.

The decision in the case known as Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health reverses long-settled laws established in the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision, and also Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

