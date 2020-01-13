Women Protest Against Accused Rapists Harvey Weinstein & President Trump

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In New York City, at least 100 women protested against accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein outside the Manhattan courthouse where the disgraced Hollywood mogul is standing trial for rape.

The protesters, dressed in black with red accents, chanted in both Spanish and English: “Patriarchy is our judge! God imprisons us at birth! And our punishment … It’s not my fault, not where I was, not how I dressed! And the rapist was you!”

This anti-rape anthem was developed by the Chilean feminist collective Las Tesis and has since gone viral. The women also took aim at President Trump, who has been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by at least 25 women. This is one of the protesters, Zakiyah Ansari.

Zakiyah Ansari: “It’s such a representation of the assault on women’s bodies, from assault on reproductive rights to black trans women being attacked all over this world and all over this country, to old white men trying to take control of our bodies, right? And I’m not void of that. You know, I have seven daughters, and unfortunately one of my daughters had one of those experiences of being assaulted herself. So this is personal to me. But the reality is that we all know someone. It’s something, there’s some story, whether it’s #MeToo or something else, of oppression of women.”