World Concert for Nicaraguan Unity to commemorate April 19

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – The organization Conexion Nica-USA prepares a “world concert for Nicaraguan unity,” with the objective of commemorating five years of the April civic struggle in Nicaragua.

As a result of the regime’s repression 355 people died, according to the report of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The concert will take place on April 19 and will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of Nicaraguan singer-songwriter Jandir Rodriguez, who became a music icon of the civic struggle by performing “Heroes de Abril” (April Heroes), which relates the agony of Nicaraguans murdered by Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship.

“The idea of this concert is with the purpose of not furthering divisions… but instead to convene the opposition in all territories for the good of Nicaragua,” Francisco Sanabria, coordinator of Conexion Nica-USA told 100% Noticias.

“Only in unity can we generate new ideas to reconstruct what has been lost,” adds the leader of the organization formed by 12 associations based in the United States.

A message from Denis Martinez

During the concert, former Major League Baseball player Denis Martinez, who has been very critical of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, will deliver a message calling for the unity of all Nicaraguans.

“Denis Martinez is going to give a message to Nicaraguans on unity amid different ideas and ideologies, because here we all need each other,” Sanabria explained.

“It is a message of harmony in the midst of the multiplicity of ideas and visions that each organization has,” he added.

As for the concert given by Jandir Rodriguez, he explained that Jandir is one of the most suitable people to honor the April struggle because “he comes from the grass roots.”

Let’s not forget the Mothers of April

Francisco Sanabria also asked Nicaraguans not to forget the Mothers’ of April, who five years after the rebellion, continue to demand justice for the death of their children. He also asked not to forget the mothers of political prisoners, who have suffered the onslaught of Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship.

“Let’s not forget the mothers’ of April. They play an inherent part in the entire process of change in Nicaragua. There has to be justice in Nicaragua. Peace is the fruit of justice. History must be reviewed, and we should give Nicaragua what it has never had: a true democracy. People who lose their history are doomed to always live in failure,” concluded Sanabria, who hopes that Nicaraguans can join the concert.

The event will be broadcast live on April 19, 2023, at 4:00 pm Nicaragua time; 3:00 Pacific time, 5:00pm Central time and 6:00pm Eastern Standard Time (in the US) on Jandir Rodriguez’s Facebook page.

